Tour Through Time: Old Home Week was a homecoming for the whole community in Carlisle in 1924

The Sentinel described it as “a perfect avalanche” of automobiles, crowded passenger trains and packed trolley cars.

Even horseback riders were included in the wave of humanity that flowed into Carlisle on Oct. 23, 1924.

It was another eventful day of Old Home Week and residents past and present were about to enjoy a nearly five-mile-long firemen’s parade through downtown.

Marching bands and fire companies from as far away as Hanover and Waynesboro converged on Carlisle where throngs of spectators had already gathered on the Square and adjoining streets. Later, the crowds flocked to a midway of carnival attractions elsewhere in town.

“The evening was one long hilarious program in which hundreds indulged,” The Sentinel reported. “Confetti men did the business of their lives. The whistles and other noise making devices combined to produce a continuous din for hours. It was a late hour of the night when the town got back to normal.”

Old Home Week was organized as a kind of homecoming for former residents to return to Carlisle and visit. It started unofficially on Sunday, Oct. 19, with a prayer service at Dickinson College’s Biddle Athletic Field.