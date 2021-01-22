Tour Through Time: Oklahoma woman recalls her time at Carlisle Indian School

Millie McIntosh was 12 years old when she first entered the Carlisle Indian Industrial School on Jan. 22, 1881.
She was in a group of 15 girls from the Creek nation, all new arrivals to the first government-run boarding school for Native American children.
Decades later, she was Mildred Childers, a housewife living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, with her husband, son and two daughters in a two-story farmhouse on 160 acres.
“This letter is from a stranger, but I know you are the Indian friend,” she wrote Oscar H. Lipps, supervisor of the school in October 1915. “It has been a long time ago that I have been at Carlisle, but I know a good many of the students.”
Like many alumni, Childers was receiving copies of campus publications.
In one volume, she came across a list of fellow students from the Class of 1890. This sparked some regret.
“I did not stay and graduate with the class,” she wrote Lipps. “I returned home. I attended other schools since that time and made up for what I lost but I should have appreciated the Carlisle diploma.”
A photo of the new arrivals is stored within the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society. It includes a list identifying 14 of the 15 girls in the picture.
Researchers can cross-reference names on photos with digitized student files that Dickinson College scanned into an online resource center from records kept at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
There was scant information available on the majority of the 14 girls, just student registration cards that list the basics. Another obstacle to unraveling the past is trying to read the handwriting on letters that faded over time.
The file on McIntosh/Childers had the most detail. She said her son Clarence was studying engineering at the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in north-central Oklahoma. He also played the cornet in the school band.
“The girls [Eloise and Ruby] go to school here in town,” Childers wrote. “They both play the piano. The larger [older] girl plays mandolin in the high school orchestra.”
After Carlisle, Childers studied at Bacone College in Muskegee, Oklahoma. She described her home in Broken Arrow as having “seven large rooms” that were “pretty well furnished”.
“[I’m] still interested in literary matters,” Childers said. “I am a member of the literacy club composed of the best element of town. My time is always pretty well filled up.”
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
