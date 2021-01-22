Tour Through Time: Oklahoma woman recalls her time at Carlisle Indian School

Researchers can cross-reference names on photos with digitized student files that Dickinson College scanned into an online resource center from records kept at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

There was scant information available on the majority of the 14 girls, just student registration cards that list the basics. Another obstacle to unraveling the past is trying to read the handwriting on letters that faded over time.

The file on McIntosh/Childers had the most detail. She said her son Clarence was studying engineering at the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in north-central Oklahoma. He also played the cornet in the school band.

“The girls [Eloise and Ruby] go to school here in town,” Childers wrote. “They both play the piano. The larger [older] girl plays mandolin in the high school orchestra.”

After Carlisle, Childers studied at Bacone College in Muskegee, Oklahoma. She described her home in Broken Arrow as having “seven large rooms” that were “pretty well furnished”.

“[I’m] still interested in literary matters,” Childers said. “I am a member of the literacy club composed of the best element of town. My time is always pretty well filled up.”