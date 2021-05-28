Tour Through Time: North Middleton millionaire hosted first reunion of World War I veterans

It was a far cry from one of their last get-togethers.
The surviving veterans of Company G of the 112th Regiment were being treated to their first stateside reunion.
The date was May 31, 1919. The place was Forest Hills, the country estate of millionaire John Lindner in North Middleton Township.
The Sentinel reported how the veterans and their guests were shuttled by cars to the venue where a caterer had prepared a large feast. The Carlisle Town Band provided entertainment.
Only nine months before, on Aug. 27, 1918, Carlisle men were among the Company G soldiers who stood their ground for hours against a thousand German shock troops overrunning the French town of Fismette.
Back then, the 112th Regiment of the 28th Infantry Division was on the move on the Western Front. But before Companies G and H could get into position, the Germans launched a surprise attack under a heavy artillery barrage that cut off help from south of the Vesle River and prevented many of the SOS signals and flares from being seen.
“Companies G and H were literally wiped out as fighting organizations ...,” World War I veteran James A. Murrin wrote. Out of a total strength of 230 men and four officers, 60 to 70 soldiers were killed, 51 were wounded and taken prisoner and 88 were un-wounded but captured.
The few who managed to escape the onslaught were able to swim across a river entangled in barbed wire or pick their way across a dam to safety on the opposite shore.
In the lead-up to the reunion, the main demand placed on these soldiers was a request that they wear their uniforms for the occasion. It would not be the only time Lindner would go above and beyond for World War I veterans.
Lindner made his fortune manufacturing ladies shoes in Carlisle. From 1919 to 1920, he opened his estate to the Army for use as a rest camp when General Hospital No.31 was in operation at Carlisle Barracks. Up to 100 veterans were invited at a time to spend a few weeks of rest and relaxation before being discharged from military service.
Lindner fell into hard times and Forest Hills was sold in a 1935 sheriff’s sale. Eventually, the estate became the property of the Pennsylvania Delaware Conference of the Assemblies of God Church. Today, the Lindner estate is the home of the Bongiorno Christian Retreat Center.
