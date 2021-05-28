Tour Through Time: North Middleton millionaire hosted first reunion of World War I veterans

The few who managed to escape the onslaught were able to swim across a river entangled in barbed wire or pick their way across a dam to safety on the opposite shore.

In the lead-up to the reunion, the main demand placed on these soldiers was a request that they wear their uniforms for the occasion. It would not be the only time Lindner would go above and beyond for World War I veterans.

Lindner made his fortune manufacturing ladies shoes in Carlisle. From 1919 to 1920, he opened his estate to the Army for use as a rest camp when General Hospital No.31 was in operation at Carlisle Barracks. Up to 100 veterans were invited at a time to spend a few weeks of rest and relaxation before being discharged from military service.

Lindner fell into hard times and Forest Hills was sold in a 1935 sheriff’s sale. Eventually, the estate became the property of the Pennsylvania Delaware Conference of the Assemblies of God Church. Today, the Lindner estate is the home of the Bongiorno Christian Retreat Center.

