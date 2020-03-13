Tour Through Time: Museums are not meant to be cluttered

A cluttered museum is like a din of voices in an overcrowded room speaking a jumble of half-expressed ideas.
“It presents no clear vision of purpose or intelligible expression of thought,” said Frank Lamson-Scribner, a guest speaker at the Hamilton Library on North Pitt Street in Carlisle.
It was March 23, 1928, and he had used the comparison of voices to illustrate a point in a paper he was reading to a local audience. Lamson-Scribner made it clear there were guidelines to follow for curators.
“Exhibits in any museum should never appear crowded,” he said. “The objects must be well separated and the labels plainly written and placed where they can be easily read.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Sentinel reported that his paper, “Museums of History and the Hamilton Library,” was written at the request of Charles Francis Himes, the longtime president of what later developed into the present-day Cumberland County Historical Society. Lamson-Scribner was speaking on the occasion of the formal opening of the library under new management.
To him, museums of history like the Hamilton Library presented a narrative of human progress in a form more vivid than the printed page. “They are imbued with a living force that inspires patriotism, love of country and respect for our fellow men,” Lamson-Scribner said. “At its best it might well be called a museum of culture.”
Records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture refer to Lamson-Scribner as the government’s first agrostologist, a scientist in the field of grasses, local historian John C. Fralish Jr. said. He believes that Lamson-Scribner may have been a friend of Himes.
Scribner listed the following examples of artifacts on display in the Hamilton Library collection:
- The pitcher that belonged to Molly Pitcher during the Battle of Monmouth
- A model of the original telephone developed by Daniel Drawbaugh, a Lower Allen Township inventor
- A 10-plate stove made at Pine Grove Furnace by Peter Eg
- Two large colored photographs of the first arrivals to the Carlisle Indian School
- A marble bureau top that was struck and broken by a Confederate cannon ball on July 1, 1863
- The office desk owned and used by state Chief Justice John Banister Gibson
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.