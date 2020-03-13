Tour Through Time: Museums are not meant to be cluttered

A cluttered museum is like a din of voices in an overcrowded room speaking a jumble of half-expressed ideas.

“It presents no clear vision of purpose or intelligible expression of thought,” said Frank Lamson-Scribner, a guest speaker at the Hamilton Library on North Pitt Street in Carlisle.

It was March 23, 1928, and he had used the comparison of voices to illustrate a point in a paper he was reading to a local audience. Lamson-Scribner made it clear there were guidelines to follow for curators.

“Exhibits in any museum should never appear crowded,” he said. “The objects must be well separated and the labels plainly written and placed where they can be easily read.”

The Sentinel reported that his paper, “Museums of History and the Hamilton Library,” was written at the request of Charles Francis Himes, the longtime president of what later developed into the present-day Cumberland County Historical Society. Lamson-Scribner was speaking on the occasion of the formal opening of the library under new management.