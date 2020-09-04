Tour Through Time: Mount Holly Springs native Sid Bream played his first major league game in 1978

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sid Bream had waited patiently for his chance to play major league baseball.

A 1978 graduate of Carlisle High School, Bream had climbed the ladder quickly as a player for the Albuquerque Dukes, the AAA minor league team of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For Bream, success that summer of 1983 came in the form of 32 home runs, 118 runs batted in and a batting average of .309. A first baseman, the 23-year-old Mount Holly Springs native led the Dukes to the second half championship of the Southern Division of the Pacific Coast League.

Bream heard all summer that he would soon be a Dodger. Finally, the word came down on Aug. 30 that we would play in the Sept. 1 game against the Expos in Montreal. The Sentinel reported how Bill Schweppe, the minor league representative for the Dodgers organization, believed that Bream would probably be used initially as a pinch hitter.

Sure enough, on Sept. 2, The Sentinel reported how Bream did pinch hit and went 0-for-1 in the Dodgers’ 8-3 loss to Montreal. But this was only the start of an 11-year career in major league baseball.

By the time Bream retired in 1994 from the Houston Astros, he had four National League Championship Series titles and two World Series appearances under his belt.