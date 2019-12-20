Years before Rudolph arrived on the holiday scene, the Mooreland Park deer herd charmed people young and old.
Historian Paul Hoch wrote about the thickly wooded Mooreland estate that once existed on the west end of Carlisle near the present-day Benjamin Rush campus of Dickinson College.
Hoch wrote that students from the north side of town had to walk past the fenced-in game preserve on their way to the old Lamberton school building.
“Each had his own favorite deer,” Hoch wrote in a Nov. 22, 1975, article published in The Sentinel. “And since the CVRR [Cumberland Valley Railroad] tracks ran down the middle of High Street, past the grounds, the deer were one of the anticipated first sights of Carlisle to passengers coming from Shippensburg and beyond.
“In fact, when the train approached Mooreland all of the riders with seats on the far side of the car would move to the other side to get a better view of the deer,” Hoch wrote, “Many times this shift of weight put the cars in danger of tipping over.”
You have free articles remaining.
In 1932, title to the estate passed from the last descendant of Johnston and Mary Moore to Dickinson College, which wanted the land for an expansion project. That March, The Sentinel reported that the deer were packed into large wooden crates for shipment to a game preserve near Bastian, Virginia.
Two deer, a buck and a doe, managed to escape capture by vaulting over the high wooden fence, The Sentinel reported. While the female was caught after a brief chase, the male eluded pursuers and was last seen speeding through the fields toward Bonnybrook, according to the newspaper.
It was thought at first the buck would make a break for the mountains but instead the prodigal deer returned to the Mooreland estate four days later. Neighbors notified the police who removed some of the boards in the fence that allowed the buck to re-enter the compound. He was the last hold-out of a herd that numbered about 25 deer. The buck was eventually transported to Virginia.
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.