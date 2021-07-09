Tour Through Time: Mercer replaced Pratt as superintendent of Carlisle Indian School in 1904

Capt. William A. Mercer was careful not to commit to any possible changes to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

It was Friday morning, July 1, 1904, and the career Army officer was being interviewed over the phone by a reporter from The Sentinel newspaper.

The journalist was eager for a follow-up story on news that Mercer was appointed as the replacement for Gen Richard H. Pratt, the school’s founder and long-time superintendent.

When asked about changes, Mercer was clear that he was not ready to comment on the future of a school he had yet to even visit.

‘I have never been at the institution and do not know much about it,” Mercer said. A week later, on July 9, The Sentinel reprinted an article from The Army and Navy Journal that held high praise for Mercer, who came to Carlisle from a command assignment with the 7th U.S. Cavalry Regiment.

“Mercer…is an officer who combines to a high degree the qualities of personal integrity, extensive professional experience, thorough knowledge of Indian character and practical business ability,” the article reads. “For more than twenty years Captain Mercer has been actively engaged in looking after the affairs of various tribes of the Indian in the West.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}