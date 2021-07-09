Tour Through Time: Mercer replaced Pratt as superintendent of Carlisle Indian School in 1904

Capt. William A. Mercer was careful not to commit to any possible changes to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
It was Friday morning, July 1, 1904, and the career Army officer was being interviewed over the phone by a reporter from The Sentinel newspaper.
The journalist was eager for a follow-up story on news that Mercer was appointed as the replacement for Gen Richard H. Pratt, the school’s founder and long-time superintendent.
When asked about changes, Mercer was clear that he was not ready to comment on the future of a school he had yet to even visit.
‘I have never been at the institution and do not know much about it,” Mercer said. A week later, on July 9, The Sentinel reprinted an article from The Army and Navy Journal that held high praise for Mercer, who came to Carlisle from a command assignment with the 7th U.S. Cavalry Regiment.
“Mercer…is an officer who combines to a high degree the qualities of personal integrity, extensive professional experience, thorough knowledge of Indian character and practical business ability,” the article reads. “For more than twenty years Captain Mercer has been actively engaged in looking after the affairs of various tribes of the Indian in the West.”
In Mercer, the Indian had “a resolute and vigilant friend” while the government had a “most capable and trustworthy representative whose transfer to the head of the great training school at Carlisle is the just reward of difficult and honorable service.”
With the exception of a stint in Cuba, Mercer had spent much of the past 11 years working directly with tribes as diverse as the Chippewa, the Omaha, the Winnebago and the Ute.
During his time with the Indian service, Mercer supervised four Indian mission schools, 11 Indian industrial teaching schools, seven Indian day schools, 17 Indian reservations and four Indian agencies.
Overall, Mercer handled the administration of about 15,000 Indians throughout the West.
The captain served as school superintendent until early Jan. 1908 when the War Department granted him a four-month leave of absence from the Army.
Mercer was then replaced by Moses Friedman, assistant superintendent of the Haskell Indian School in Lawrence, KS.
