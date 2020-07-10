× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

B. Frank Sites had a knack for drawing attention.

Described by The Sentinel as “Newville’s poet and express agent,” he rode in a carriage at the head of the first division of the July 4, 1907 parade honoring the 100th anniversary of the founding of Mechanicsburg.

Sites wore a black suit with a white vest, white knee breeches and silver buckles. He held up a sign in his hand with the word “Effervescence” printed on the paper. It was the title of one of his poems.

The parade was the highlight of an eventful day that began with church bells ringing around midnight. “From that point on, there did not seem to be a lull in the noise of firearms,” The Sentinel reported. “Preparations had been made to entertain large crowds, but the number by far exceeded all expectations.”

Thousands of people jammed the streets. Many were visitors from nearby towns. The Singer Band played in the town square in the lead-up to the parade, which began to form around 2 p.m.

Town council members were seated in a float sponsored by a local dry goods store. The float was followed by military organizations, fire companies and fraternal associations. A number of men were dressed as colonial settlers while others portrayed Native Americans and carried war axes. There were concerts that evening by visiting bands.

Not everything went according to plan. The kick-off of the Centennial celebration was a ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 3 to mark the unveiling of a new public drinking fountain. Only the fountain had not been delivered by the manufacturer.

Also, Frank B. Wickersham of Steelton was the man appointed to dole out prizes for the queen contest. But he was a no-show because his wife was sick. The first prize was a $25 ring, while the second place prize was a $15 dress pattern.

