Tour Through Time: Masland representatives attend 1948 convention

All things sporting goods were on exhibit that early February 1948.
Sales representatives from C.H. Masland & Sons of Carlisle occupied a suite of rooms on the sixth floor of the Hotel New Yorker in New York City.
Masland was among 400 manufacturers from across the country attending the 17th annual convention of the National Sporting Goods Association. Staff of the Shuttle, the news magazine for Masland, ticked off a list of merchandise available at the event.
“Sleds for the kiddies, skis, anything and everything for archery, baseball and fly-tying,” the article reads. “There were also aluminum canoes, outboard motors, guns, tents, portable stoves and refrigerators and sleeping bags.”
Elsewhere, the convention goer could find baseball uniforms, tennis rackets, rowing machines, air pistols, hand-knit hosiery and croquet sets. “There was even a golf bag cart on rubber-tired steel disk wheels,” the Shuttle reported. “Your editor thought at once of several Masland golfers who would enjoy this lazy luxury.”
One speaker at the convention banquet was NSGA President John F. Lawlor who predicted that 1948 would be a good year for sporting goods. “The most important point he made was the fact that sporting goods is no longer considered a luxury to be bought only by the rich,” the article reads. “On the contrary, it has come to be regarded as a necessity for people of all ages and incomes.”
The Shuttle said the beginning of the baby boom held future economic promise. In 1947, there were 3,730,000 babies born in the U.S. “This means that by 1955 there will be 3¾ million kids eight years old,” the article reads. “The increase in this age group will mean a 50% increase in demand for any kind of sports, equipment, clothing and so on that is used by this 8-year-old age group.”
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
