Tour Through Time: Masland representatives attend 1948 convention

All things sporting goods were on exhibit that early February 1948.

Sales representatives from C.H. Masland & Sons of Carlisle occupied a suite of rooms on the sixth floor of the Hotel New Yorker in New York City.

Masland was among 400 manufacturers from across the country attending the 17th annual convention of the National Sporting Goods Association. Staff of the Shuttle, the news magazine for Masland, ticked off a list of merchandise available at the event.

“Sleds for the kiddies, skis, anything and everything for archery, baseball and fly-tying,” the article reads. “There were also aluminum canoes, outboard motors, guns, tents, portable stoves and refrigerators and sleeping bags.”

Elsewhere, the convention goer could find baseball uniforms, tennis rackets, rowing machines, air pistols, hand-knit hosiery and croquet sets. “There was even a golf bag cart on rubber-tired steel disk wheels,” the Shuttle reported. “Your editor thought at once of several Masland golfers who would enjoy this lazy luxury.”