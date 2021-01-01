Tour Through Time: Masland plant spurred growth in housing 100 years ago

The promoter sold the event as “the greatest money making opportunity ever enjoyed by the people of Carlisle.”

There was speculation back in November 1920 that building lots on the north end of town could easily double in value within a year with the construction of the C.H. Masland & Sons plant along Spring Road.

The plant was expected to employ about 3,000 workers. This prompted an increase in demand for housing on that side of town with Home Acres being a focal point.

The Smith Realty Company had scheduled a Nov. 20 auction of lots within that subdivision located between Spring Road and North Pitt Street along F, G and H streets. To add convenience, a taxi service shuttled would-be bidders between the Square downtown and the auction site.

In display ads published in The Sentinel, Smith Realty promised easy terms of only $10 down within reach of renters, home seekers and investors.

Carlisle Borough issued 44 building permits between February and mid-November 1920. Of those, about 30 permits were issued to C.H. Masland for the construction of company homes along Spring Road opposite the plant.