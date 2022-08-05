Tour Through Time: Made in Carlisle Week showcased local industry in 1947

There was no need to fret if you were in Carlisle the week of Aug. 11, 1947.

You were just a hop, skip and a jump away from the 3,540-pound frog on display at the Gulf station at High and Pitt streets in the downtown.

Reinforced by manganese inserts, this railroad device got its name because the four ends of its two crossed rails resembled the legs of a frog, The Sentinel reported.

The device was the main feature of a display of products manufactured by Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. – one of 44 employers that participated in “Made in Carlisle Week.”

A project of the Retail Merchants Bureau of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, the event was an opportunity for local companies to showcase the diversity of their manufactured products.

The bureau enlisted the help of local merchants to host displays of goods made not only in Carlisle, but in nearby Mount Holly Springs.

The newspaper did its part by publishing a series of short stories detailing the background of each manufacturer – their address, number of employees, product lines, history, etc.

“Getting acquainted should be an easy process, requiring no more than a leisurely stroll through the downtown section,” The Sentinel reported in a preview story that ran on Aug. 9. Each exhibit site had a sticker in the window.

Carlisle Tire and Rubber Co. had inner tubes on display at the Smith Music House on High Street. A few blocks away, at Bixler’s Hardware Store, there were toys, novelties and furniture made in the wood shop of A.L. Schaller, 84, a retired machinist. Self-employed as his own boss, Schaller was the oldest worker representing the smallest company to participate in “Made in Carlisle Week.”

By contrast, the Carlisle Shoe Company was the second largest company in town at that time. It employed about 750 workers in the manufacture of high-end footwear including examples of the Mademoiselle line on exhibit at the Montgomery Ward store on North Hanover Street.

One of the newest companies in town was M&Z Quality Shop which made upholstered kitchen nooks, tables and chairs. Its display at the J.C. Penny store on North Hanover Street included a cross-section of a seat showing the different layers of internal construction of wood, burlap, rubberized hair and cotton.

Meanwhile, the Carlisle Baking Co. had something to celebrate. The newspaper led off its profile with word of a new oven being installed at its plant at Pitt and South streets.

The bakery made over 40 products under the brand name of Molly Pitcher that was distributed to retailers in Cumberland, Perry and York counties. Its display was at Dutrey’s Shoes on North Hanover Street.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition.