Tour Through Time: Lynn Bitner operated garage in Carlisle for almost 30 years

For almost 30 years, Lynn Bitner operated a garage and state inspection station in the northeast section of Carlisle Borough.

The West Pennsboro Township native launched his business in January 1954 in the former Mac’s Auto Electric shop behind 353 E. North St. A display ad in The Sentinel announced it as Lynn’s Garage specializing in general auto repair.

Bitner continued on as owner and operator until his retirement in 1980, according to his obituary. He died 25 years later on Feb. 17, 2005, at age 87. For half a century, the Bitner family was linked to another local business as reported in the March 5, 1966 edition of The Sentinel newspaper.

Back in 1914, a barber named C.A. Brehm cut the hair of John Bitner, a Mt. Rock area farmer. Since that time, Brehm had cut the hair of five generations of the Bitner family including Lynn’s father Floyd, his son Donald and grandson Dennis, who was pictured in the newspaper getting his first haircut at age 1.

John Bitner was a customer for decades while Brehm operated a barber shop in the Plainfield area. Brehm moved his business to Carlisle in 1949 and was located at 1 N. Bedford St., in March 1966.

Brehm described his time in Carlisle as “the most pleasant in my 52 years of barbering.” Still, he seemed anxious for retirement.

“Since the art of barbering is passing out and hair styling coming in, I am about ready to give away to the hair stylist,” Brehm said.

