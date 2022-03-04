Tour Through Time: Local man pushed for trolley line between Carlisle and Newville in 1909

W.F. Pascoe lobbied Carlisle Borough to keep the proposed trolley service on track.

A promoter for the Cumberland Railroad Co., the local man objected to having a 50-year limit included in the franchise agreement, The Sentinel reported on March 27, 1909.

Pascoe told borough council members the limit clause could impact the sale of securities making it harder for his company to finance the construction of the line from Carlisle to Newville.

Pascoe argued that Carlisle, more than any other municipality, would benefit from the enhanced service. He must have been convincing because the newspaper reported how the council later approved the ordinance granting the franchise with revised language that deleted the limit.

A week earlier, the Newville Borough Council approved a franchise agreement to allow the trolley service to run through its streets. In exchange for granting access, the company agreed to pay Newville $50 a year.

The plan was for the line to enter Newville near the waterworks, travel up Main Street to West Street, pass the public fountain and then exit the borough by way of Big Spring Avenue and beyond to the Carlisle Pike.

Besides the annual payment, the company agreed to maintain the street between the tracks and to either side of the railroad ties out to about two feet. Also, construction of the line had to be completed within two years.

In late March, the Carlisle council approved similar language. However, there was a provision included in the agreement that required the company to pay for the work if the borough decided to pave the street between West High Street and Church Avenue.

During the Carlisle meeting, Pascoe submitted documents that secured the right-of-ways for 11 of the 15 miles of the section of line from Middlesex Township to Newville Borough.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

