It was billed as a humorous shoot-out between two non-legends who never prowled the Old West.
Wild Bill Hiccup and Marshall Killum played a part in the state police rodeo that headlined the opening night of the 45th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 9, 1961.
Fifty troopers from across the state were expected to demonstrate trick riding, precision cavalry drills and gymnastics on horseback to a crowd of spectators.
The Sentinel published a United Press International article that predicted half a million visitors to the weeklong event “even if the weather is stormy”.
Then as now, the Farm Show drew the attention of the Carlisle newspaper as it localized the goings-on. The coverage in 1961 included a photo of James Miller grooming a two-year-old Jersey cow that had already won 15 first- and three second-place ribbons in various shows.
A year earlier, in January 1960, local coverage included a photo showing members of the Senior Extension Club of Cumberland County practicing to defend their title as the top square-dancing team in the state.
A UPI story out of Harrisburg reported that 464 dancers from 26 Pennsylvania counties were expected to participate in folk dance competitions over a five-day period for $870 in prize money.
“A record $63,125 in premiums will be awarded as more than 1,500 individual exhibits of farm products and 300 commercial exhibits are thrown open to judges and visitors,” the article reads.
The 1960 Farm Show included 3,618 poultry birds along with 1,819 head of horses, sheep, swine, beef and dairy cattle. There were over 300 pieces of farm machinery on exhibit.
“Officials hope to have an attendance this year surpassing last year’s estimate of 665,000,” the article reads. “But, as always in the case of the Farm Show, weather is the key and it remains largely unpredictable.”
