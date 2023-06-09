Three boys won top honors during the second annual Carlisle Junior Olympics at the local high school stadium on May 31, 1958.

Bob Finkey and Mike Vire set individual records in the 50-yard and 100-yard dash during the competition organized by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Thirteen Carlisle area service organizations sponsored the one-day track event during which Finkey also competed as a runner on the victorious 200-yard relay team for boys age 10-11. Meanwhile, Vire was the first runner on the winning team for the 440-yard relay for boys age 12-13.

A third boy, Joe Lins, placed first in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes and ran the final leg for the winning 880-yard relay team in the boys 14-16 division.

The first annual Junior Olympics meet was announced in The Sentinel on April 19, 1957. Organizers opened it to all boys ages 10 to 16, with the exception of members of the high school track team.

Entry forms were available from all high school principals, the track coach Stan Morgan, Carlisle scoutmasters, the local YMCA on West High Street and the Cochran and Allen Sporting Goods Store on South Hanover Street. The Sentinel also printed entry forms for readers to clip and fill out.

Depending on their age group, each boy could pick from a range of three to six events. The oldest boys had the most options including the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes, the 440-yard run, the 880-yard relay, the broad jump and the high jump. Trophies went to the first-place finishers of the dashes and jumps while all four boys on each first-place relay team received gold medals.

In late April 1957, organizers recruited high school football coach Ken Millen to serve as an official during the meet. The football field was later named in his honor.

As an added touch, in a salute to the actual Olympics, the Junior High School intramural track team carried a torch through the streets of Carlisle in the lead-up to the track meet.

