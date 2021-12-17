Tour Through Time: Kokolis pool hall was downtown Carlisle fixture for 60-plus years

The headquarters for holiday cigars in the Cumberland Valley was on the first floor of a three-story brick building at 37-39 W. High St., in Carlisle.

“We know what kind he likes” was the pledge of quality service Gus Kokolis and his family made in a Christmas season display ad that ran in the Dec. 9, 1922, edition of The Sentinel.

A decade had passed since the family had sailed from Greece to America. They lived in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg before settling in Carlisle in 1913.

As his first business venture, Gus Kokolis opened a shoeshine enterprise in the downtown. Years of rapid growth prompted him to move into the brick building as a tenant.

In early April 1920, he purchased the building from his landlord, Thomas Farabelli, a seller of candy and fruit on North Hanover Street. Renovation work was underway two years later.

On Sept. 22, 1922, nearly 1,000 men from the Carlisle area attended the grand opening of a large first-floor room that sported a combination cigar store, barber shop, pool hall and shoeshine parlor.

Accessible from the street by a set of double doors, this room measured 112 feet long by 29 feet wide. Thirty feet in from the front was the first pair of 10 Brunswick pool tables.

“The lighting by day is furnished through two large sky lights and probably a dozen other windows on the east side and rear and by night the large number of electric lights give the room practically a day-light effect,” The Sentinel reported on Sept. 23.

Nearly 65 years later, on Feb. 12, 1987, the newspaper announced that Kokolis was selling his pool hall to John and Diane Kallmann, co-owners of the Liberty Bookshop and South Mountain Press.

While much of the focus in The Sentinel coverage was on Gus Kokolis, it was mentioned in the articles that he worked with his father and brother in establishing the pool hall as a fixture in the downtown.

Gus Kokolis was 103 when he died on Jan. 5, 2002, in Ellicott City, Maryland. He was a founder and original member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill. Gus Kokolis is buried in Westminster Memorial Gardens in North Middleton Township.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

