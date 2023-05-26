Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The only real job requirement was a desire to keep alive the memory of American war dead by encouraging others to wear a memorial poppy.

The ladies’ auxiliary of the American Legion Post 101 in Carlisle put out its call for volunteers in early May 1955. The Sentinel helped to get the word out.

“The volunteers will distribute memorial poppies here on Poppy Days, May 12-14, to be worn in honor of the nation’s war dead,” a May 4 news article reads.

“Women wishing to give their services ... need not be members of the American Legion Auxiliary.”

Within a week, logistics were in place for what promised to be a successful campaign, The Sentinel reported on May 11. “The poppies were made by disabled veterans of three wards of the Lebanon Veterans Hospital. They are crepe paper replicas of the famous Flanders poppy – the little wild flower which grew on the battlefields and in the war cemeteries in Europe.”

For many, the Flanders poppy had become the memorial flower of the English speaking countries around the globe since World War I.

“I hope everyone understands the meaning of the poppies and will pin them over their hearts as a proud tribute to those who have given their lives for America,” local auxiliary president Mrs. E.C. Baker said. “For the women of the auxiliary, Poppy Day is one of the biggest days of the year – the day when we honor the war dead and collect the funds which enable us to continue serving the disabled veterans and needy children every day of the year.”

