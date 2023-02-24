In his own way, Judge Dale F. Shughart was an authority on the demands of police work.

The South Middleton Township native was the guest speaker during the annual dinner meeting of the Carlisle Fire Police held Feb. 5, 1952. The Sentinel newspaper was there to cover the event.

“The policeman is required to do a lot more things in the line of duty than most people suspect,” Shughart told the gathering. He described the job as 1% fun and 99% hard work.

Drawing from his experience as a counter-intelligence operative in Europe during World War II, Shughart said that, in the event of a war or major emergency, the fire police, local police and firefighters would form the nucleus of a home guard.

By February 1952, Shughart had already lived an eventful life. A 1934 graduate of Dickinson College, he landed a teaching job at Boiling Springs High School where he also coached from 1934 to 1936.

That fall, Shughart entered Dickinson School of Law, graduating and passing the bar in 1938. He was a law partner first with C.S. Shambaugh and then with Robert Lee Jacobs before being drafted into the Army in February 1942.

Shughart applied for duty with the Provost Marshal Corps, ending up in the Philadelphia office where he conducted investigations on would-be subversives while dressed as a civilian. In May 1944 when he was assigned to the 221st Detachment of the Counter Intelligence Corps tasked with rounding up Nazi leaders and German Army deserters.

Discharged from the service in November 1945, Shughart was appointed Cumberland County district attorney in January 1946. He was elected president judge of the local Common Pleas Court in November 1947. Shughart was re-elected three times to successive 10-year terms.

The February 1952 speaking engagement took place during his first term as judge. At the meeting, Shughart was made an honorary member of the Carlisle Fire Police.

That night, Charles Wise of the local police department announced that a fire school was being held late in February or in March. He wanted a good turnout among local first-responders.

Shughart, meanwhile, had multiple hats — not just as president judge, but as a member of the Dickinson School of Law board of trustees. He would serve as law school president from 1962 to 1993.

Shughart died on Oct. 9, 2000, at age 87. He is buried in Westminster Memorial Gardens in North Middleton Township.

