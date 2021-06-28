Tour Through Time: John Leslie was apprentice photographer on Carlisle Indian School campus

The July 20, 1894 edition of the Indian Helper reported that Leslie had views of the Conodoguinet Creek near Cave Hill for sale at 10 cents each. Two months later, the publication described Leslie as someone “learning the trade of photography during his half days out of school.”

In 1895, Leslie produced a souvenir booklet with 61 photos of the school and its students, most of which he took on his own. That same year, Leslie put together an exhibit of photographs at the Atlanta International Exposition.

The following year, Andrews photographed Leslie with other members of the Class of 1896. Three months after his departure for the Pacific Northwest, the July 24, 1896, edition of the Indian Helper reported that Leslie was doing well as a photographer in Steaveston, British Columbia.

Years later, in 1907, Leslie completed a survey questionnaire distributed to Indian School alumni by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Leslie wrote that he was not married and was employed as the chief engineer onboard the steamer City of Shelton sailing out of the Olympia, Washington. There was no information given on how he went from being a photographer to a maritime technician.

Other archival information places Leslie in Olympia, but as a photographer. He was among the professional shutterbugs whose work was featured in a 1915 catalog.

