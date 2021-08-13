Tour Through Time: In 1912, Carlisle welcomed Jim Thorpe back from the Olympics

No one, least of all Thorpe, suspected his looming downfall. Seven months after winning gold in Stockholm, the story broke that he had spent two seasons playing minor league ball in North Carolina and Arkansas. The Olympic committee had strict rules that banned professional athletes from Olympic competition.

Thorpe apologized, saying he only played for the love of the game and had received very little money. He was forced to return his medals and had his name removed from the record books. The medals were only restored to the Thorpe family in 1983 – 30 years after his death. The loss of Olympic prestige haunted Thorpe the rest of his life.

In August 1951, Thorpe returned to Carlisle in triumph to celebrate the world premiere of his biopic movie “Jim Thorpe – All American.” Over 15,000 people attended a tribute to Thorpe, which included the dedication of an historic marker in the Veterans Memorial Courtyard on the Square.