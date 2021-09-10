Tour Through Time: In 1904, Civil War veterans gathered in Antietam to dedicate monument to Pa. units

Harry White needed a pocketknife on the bloodiest single day of American military history.
It was Sept. 17, 1862. Union and Confederate forces were fighting a desperate battle near Antietam Creek, Maryland.
A Shippensburg resident, White was manning a skirmish line near Bloody Lane with other members of the 130th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry.
As the story goes, an order came down for the men to throw away their knapsacks and prepare for combat. White’s knapsack was tied with heavy cords that he could not loosen, so he borrowed the pocketknife from Alexander Smith of Company D.
By all accounts, White intended on returning the item to Smith as soon as possible, but he never had the chance. In less than 10 minutes, the regiment was fully engaged and suffering losses. Smith was killed in action. The two sides combined suffered 23,000 casualties among the 100,000 men engaged including over 3,600 dead, according to history.com.
Fast forward 42 years to Sept. 26, 1904. The Sentinel was reporting on the recent dedication of Pennsylvania monuments on the Antietam battlefield. Word came down to the newspaper about White and what happened during a ceremony held on Sept. 21.
White had turned over the pocketknife to fellow veteran J.E. Geesaman of Company D who vowed to return the item to Smith’s relatives. The Sentinel reported how the pocketknife was “in a fair state of preservation.”
About 150 to 200 people attended the ceremony around the monument to the 130th Regiment. The marker was positioned on the edge of Bloody Lane “some 300 feet in advance of the right of the regiment at the time of the battle,” The Sentinel reported.
“It is of granite, some fourteen or sixteen feet high, consisting of the base, pedestal and the figure of an Infantry soldier of 1862, fully equipped and standing at parade rest,” the newspaper reported. “On the front is a bronze medallion of Col. Zinn, who commanded the regiment at Antietam and was afterwards killed at Fredericksburg.”
The Sentinel reported that 32 soldiers from the 130th Regiment were killed in action during the Battle of Antietam. Fourteen more died later from wounds. About 122 other men survived being wounded.
J.D. Hemminger of Carlisle was president of the Regimental Association at the time of the ceremony. He called the assembly to order. While those gathered sang the National Anthem, the monument, draped in flags, was unveiled by Miss Lucy Sharpe Hays of Newville whose father was a member of the Regiment at the time of the battle.
The 130th Regiment drew manpower from Cumberland and nearby counties. Thirteen monuments to Pennsylvania units were dedicated in September 1904 on the Antietam battlefield.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.