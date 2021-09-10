Tour Through Time: In 1904, Civil War veterans gathered in Antietam to dedicate monument to Pa. units

About 150 to 200 people attended the ceremony around the monument to the 130th Regiment. The marker was positioned on the edge of Bloody Lane “some 300 feet in advance of the right of the regiment at the time of the battle,” The Sentinel reported.

“It is of granite, some fourteen or sixteen feet high, consisting of the base, pedestal and the figure of an Infantry soldier of 1862, fully equipped and standing at parade rest,” the newspaper reported. “On the front is a bronze medallion of Col. Zinn, who commanded the regiment at Antietam and was afterwards killed at Fredericksburg.”

The Sentinel reported that 32 soldiers from the 130th Regiment were killed in action during the Battle of Antietam. Fourteen more died later from wounds. About 122 other men survived being wounded.

J.D. Hemminger of Carlisle was president of the Regimental Association at the time of the ceremony. He called the assembly to order. While those gathered sang the National Anthem, the monument, draped in flags, was unveiled by Miss Lucy Sharpe Hays of Newville whose father was a member of the Regiment at the time of the battle.

The 130th Regiment drew manpower from Cumberland and nearby counties. Thirteen monuments to Pennsylvania units were dedicated in September 1904 on the Antietam battlefield.

