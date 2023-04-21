It was the perfect time of year to include “Prom Jump” in a hit parade of musical selections.

That tune was set aside for part three of the Big Spring High School spring concert titled “You and the Night and the Music” Friday, April 18, 1958.

In a lead-up article to the show, the Valley Times-Star of Newville published an overview of the featured acts included in the three-part program presented by the school concert band, mixed chorus and a combination of the dance band and select choir. James R. Kimmel and George C. Houck directed the production.

Part one included a cornet trio, solos for clarinet and trumpet and a performance of the Gladiator March by famed band leader John Philip Sousa. As for part two, it featured a chorus of 75 voices performing such songs as “Let There Be Music,” “Lady of Spain” and “America Our Heritage.”

The evening was rounded out by part three that included not just “Prom Jump,” but also the school’s Alma Mater and the song “Sophomoric Philosophy.” The entire cast performed “Stand Up and Cheer,” a tune composed by Kimmel.

Meanwhile, Carlisle High School students and staff were gearing up for their spring concert on Saturday, May 10, in the auditorium. Band director Hans Uberseder told The Sentinel the program will include “classicals, semi-classicals, marches and popular selections.”

“Accent will be placed on variety and will demonstrate the flexibility of the group,” Uberseder said. Proceeds from that event went toward the purchase of additional band uniforms.

