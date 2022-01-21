Tour Through Time: Heavy snow strands a family, caused major disruptions in January 1961

Searight Neff had a notion on how he could find the father-son duo stuck in the aftermath of the blizzard.

The Mount Holly Springs man knew that Robert and Albert Noggle had attended the high school basketball game between Carlisle and Waynesboro on Jan. 21, 1961.

Using roads cleared by plows, Neff drove to Waynesboro before steering northeast on the rural route that led past Pine Grove Furnace State Park and back to Mount Holly Springs.

It was late Sunday morning before Neff found the father and son on foot seven miles from the spot near Camp Michaux where their car had become stuck in snow drifts.

Marooned, the Noggles had stayed overnight in the vehicle letting its engine run to keep warm. There were some anxious moments when the motor conked out several times before restarting.

South-central Pennsylvania was still reeling from the effects of the worst winter storm since January 1945. The storm had dumped 14 inches of snow on Carlisle and Cumberland County from Thursday evening into Friday morning, virtually paralyzing traffic. At night, the mercury dipped below zero.

Despite road crews staying on the job 24 straight hours, many back roads were drifted shut by snow several feet deep. Schools were closed, flights were canceled, and local industrial plants were shut down.

Not everything was so bleak. That Thursday, right before the storm, Carlisle received the timely gift of a new snow plow donated to the borough by the Valk Manufacturing Co. of New Kingstown. The plow was mounted on a borough truck and rushed into immediate service clearing streets.

By Jan. 23, borough work crews were using every available piece of public works equipment to cart off piles of snow so that motorists could park again in the downtown. New snow was adding to the problems.

Meanwhile, state highway workers were constantly busy trying to keep the backroads open and the main roads free of ice by spreading cinders. Two new rotary snow plows came in handy.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature idea or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.