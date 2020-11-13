Tour Through Time: Grassroots effort was behind Soldiers Monument on The Square

A call to action grew into a grassroots effort to salute the Civil War dead of Cumberland County, according to an article by Richard L. Tritt, photo curator of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

In January 1867, a notice appeared in Carlisle newspapers inviting the public to the first meeting of what became the Soldiers Monument Association. Inclement weather led to poor attendance but, by midyear, the initiative had taken off with broad-based support that had raised nearly $1,000 from sponsors.

A group of children called the Little Helpers held a strawberry festival in June that raised $39 for the memorial fund. Carlisle women teamed up to host a Fourth of July festival complete with a dinner, speeches and the ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence. That event raised $386.81.

Over the Christmas holiday, local fire companies held a fair that raised $1,021.98. Though the effort lost some of its momentum during the first half of 1868, the public rallied to the cause raising a total of $5,264.38 by 1871. One of the more unique fundraisers was an expedition of velocipedes, a forerunner of the modern bicycle with a very large wheel in the front and a smaller wheel in the back.