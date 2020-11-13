Tour Through Time: Grassroots effort was behind Soldiers Monument on The Square

A call to action grew into a grassroots effort to salute the Civil War dead of Cumberland County, according to an article by Richard L. Tritt, photo curator of the Cumberland County Historical Society.
In January 1867, a notice appeared in Carlisle newspapers inviting the public to the first meeting of what became the Soldiers Monument Association. Inclement weather led to poor attendance but, by midyear, the initiative had taken off with broad-based support that had raised nearly $1,000 from sponsors.
A group of children called the Little Helpers held a strawberry festival in June that raised $39 for the memorial fund. Carlisle women teamed up to host a Fourth of July festival complete with a dinner, speeches and the ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence. That event raised $386.81.
Over the Christmas holiday, local fire companies held a fair that raised $1,021.98. Though the effort lost some of its momentum during the first half of 1868, the public rallied to the cause raising a total of $5,264.38 by 1871. One of the more unique fundraisers was an expedition of velocipedes, a forerunner of the modern bicycle with a very large wheel in the front and a smaller wheel in the back.
Several sites were considered for the monument including Ashland Cemetery and the Dickinson College campus. In the end, association leaders selected the courtyard along the north side of the Old Courthouse on the Square because it was a centralized and conspicuous location.
State records combined with a public appeal identified 344 Cumberland County men who either died of wounds or disease during the Civil War. Their names were engraved on a monument that was 30 feet high on a base that was four feet high and 10½ feet square.
The unveiling of the monument took place on Aug. 19, 1871. Newspaper accounts described a parade of returned soldiers, military companies and secret societies that marched to the Square for the ceremony. Thousands of people from all over Cumberland County attended.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!