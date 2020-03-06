Tour Through Time: Geronimo visited Carlisle on his way to Washington D.C. in March 1905

It was the Carlisle Indian School students Geronimo addressed last during a gathering at the school’s chapel the evening of March 2, 1905.

The speech to students capped an eventful day for the legendary figure of the American West. Hours earlier, Geronimo rode on horseback in a downtown Carlisle parade as part of a procession of six American Indian chiefs representing five tribes. Local historian Richard Tritt wrote about Geronimo’s visit in a journal article published by the Cumberland County Historical Society.

In the article, Tritt wrote that the six chiefs led a contingent of about 300 Carlisle Indian School students dressed in cavalry uniforms and armed with carbines. Organized into six troops, the students were accompanied by a marching band of 46 musicians.

The Carlisle event was kind of a dress rehearsal for the inaugural parade of President Theodore Roosevelt scheduled for March 4. For the occasion, the chiefs were decked out in war paint, feathers and blankets. They rode coach horses provided by a livery stable owned by William Bretz.