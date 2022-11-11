Tour Through Time: General salutes Army Medical Corps in Carlisle on Veterans Day in 1964

Heroes in healing were honored in a ceremony held at the Square in Carlisle on Nov. 11, 1964.

Retired Army Gen. Morrison C. Stayer paid tribute to the officers, nurses and enlisted men of the Medical Corps who cared for wounded and sick soldiers during World War II.

His salute was significant given that Carlisle Barracks once hosted the Medical Field Service School that trained the specialists who saved lives.

The Sentinel reported how Stayer was chief health officer in Panama before he was transferred to the European Theater of Operations where he served as the chief medical officer.

The U.S. Army did a wonderful job pushing Hitler’s army back into Germany, Stayer told a crowd gathered in the downtown. The ceremony was presided over by Merle Coover, director of veterans’ affairs for Cumberland County.

“We meet on this occasion with knowledge of the threat of freedom which exists in the world today,” Coover said. “We gather with a calm determination that this monstrous threat shall not prevail, now, or ultimately.”

The Sentinel reported how Coover called on the audience to “stand up for the rights of America, and the free world, work for peace, in the best tradition of America, and the peace they seek will be one with honor and with strength.”

The program opened with a selection by the Carlisle High School Band, under the direction of Clyde M. Barr. This was followed by an invocation by Rev. Dr. Elmer P. Truchses, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and a commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

The Pershing Rifles from Dickinson College gave an exhibition of a silent drill routine. There was then a moment of silence at 11 a.m., with Rev. J. William Arnold, president of the Carlisle Ministerial Association, pronouncing the benediction. The program closed with Taps and a rifle salute by the Dickinson College Reserve Officer Training Corp. unit.

