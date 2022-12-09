Tour Through Time: Former Indian School student Vincent Figueroa spent his golden years in Carlisle

Vincent Figueroa moved like clockwork through his golden years in Carlisle.

Every day, the Puerto Rican native read the newspaper, listened to the radio and watched the TV news to keep up with the times, The Sentinel reported on Aug. 25, 1972.

The daily routine for the retired cement finisher included a long walk from his home on Lincoln Street to the Square and back again with the help of a cane.

Most every Sunday, since he came to town at age 10, Figueroa attended mass at the Saint Patrick Church on East Pomfret Street where he volunteered as an usher into his early 90s.

As a boy, Figueroa remembered Theodore Roosevelt not as a U.S. President, but as a colonel in the U.S. Army during the Spanish American War.

With the defeat of Spain, the U.S. government agreed to support 40 Puerto Rican youngsters as students at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. And though he lived in several large American cities, Figueroa told The Sentinel he considered Carlisle his real home for 81 years.

By 1972, he was a sole survivor having lost his wife Irene to the flu in 1918 and his son Vincent Jr. to drowning in 1932. None of his relatives in Puerto Rico were alive.

But Figueroa had his health, the vision to read his Bible and the wisdom to credit a higher power for a good life and good fortune.

“I’m not afraid to die,” he told The Sentinel, his voice spiced with a faint Spanish accent. “I love the man up there for having spared me all this time.”

More than two years later, on Dec. 11, 1974, Figueroa was mentioned in the newspaper as one of 250 senior citizens invited to the annual Christmas Tea at Carlisle Barracks – the former host site of the Indian School and the wood shop where, as a boy, he learned a trade.

By then, Figueroa was a resident of Claremont Farms before it was renamed as a nursing and rehabilitation center. He was 94 and brought to the party on post by a volunteer driver.

The entertainment that day included a rendition of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sung by children enrolled in a kindergarten class on post. The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker was performed by a student from the Marcia Dale School of Dance which was incorporated that year into the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

Figueroa died on Oct. 19, 1975. He is buried in the church cemetery on Pomfret Street.

