Tour Through Time: For decades, the YMCA of Carlisle hosted a Learn to Swim week

Thirty-three boys passed the minnow test by jumping into water over their heads and swimming 20 feet.

It was June 14, 1952, and the YMCA of Carlisle had just ended its annual “Learn to Swim Week” at the Dickinson College pool.

One hundred and twenty-three boys, ages 7 to 14, participated in a program of free lessons that included learning how to bob, doggie stroke and swim underwater.

That year, the boys were organized into four 45-minute classes that met in the afternoon. To qualify for the program, each child needed written approval from a parent or guardian along with a certificate from a doctor verifying that after a physical, the boy was deemed fit enough to take swimming lessons.

A search on newspapers.com found that the Learn to Swim program was first offered in Carlisle in 1939. The following year, Harry M. Brown, physical director of the YMCA, reassured parents that the best of educational theory and methods will be applied in the instruction.