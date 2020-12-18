Tour Through Time: First Presbyterian Church hosted live Nativity on the Square in Carlisle

Every year, around Dec. 10, the Square in Carlisle was transformed by holiday splendor.
Rev. Russell Weer was a witness to the beauty of the attractive wreaths, sprigs of holly, pine cones and evergreen trees.
He saw how the occasional snowfall reflected the strings of multicolored lights and the twinkle of the traffic signals controlling the intersection.
But for him, the fondest memory was of the live Nativity that played out for years on the lawn of the First Presbyterian Church.
“This annual enactment was a significant vehicle of positive meaning of the spirit of Christmas,” he wrote in a column published in The Sentinel on Dec. 23, 1978.
“Live sheep and a donkey made the setting attractive,” wrote Weer, the former pastor of the church. “Children were fascinated by the animals.”
The live Nativity consisted of multiple scenes accompanied by a recording of scripture readings and Christmas carols played on the church organ.
“For dramatic effect, an intricate system of lighting was developed,” Weer wrote. This included a moving star that led the wise men to the manger.
The first Pageant of the Nativity was enacted on the church lawn in 1957. It was Weer who first suggested the project to the congregation, The Sentinel reported on Dec. 20, 1963.
“Weer had strong thoughts about the church giving adequate expression to the basic meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus,” the article reads. “A committee was formed to plan and create a Christian witness on the Square.”
This set in motion the construction of a manger with wooden walls and a straw roof. Women of the church made the costumes for the three wise men, the shepherds and Mary and Jesus.
For years, the live Nativity was a staple of the downtown Carlisle holiday experience.
It served as a draw for other ministries.
In 1966, the church hosted a series of informal midday meditation services geared toward shoppers, local businessmen and the general public. The services went from noon to 1 p.m. and included organ music, scripture readings and prayer.
