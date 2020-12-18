Tour Through Time: First Presbyterian Church hosted live Nativity on the Square in Carlisle

Every year, around Dec. 10, the Square in Carlisle was transformed by holiday splendor.

Rev. Russell Weer was a witness to the beauty of the attractive wreaths, sprigs of holly, pine cones and evergreen trees.

He saw how the occasional snowfall reflected the strings of multicolored lights and the twinkle of the traffic signals controlling the intersection.

But for him, the fondest memory was of the live Nativity that played out for years on the lawn of the First Presbyterian Church.

“This annual enactment was a significant vehicle of positive meaning of the spirit of Christmas,” he wrote in a column published in The Sentinel on Dec. 23, 1978.

“Live sheep and a donkey made the setting attractive,” wrote Weer, the former pastor of the church. “Children were fascinated by the animals.”

The live Nativity consisted of multiple scenes accompanied by a recording of scripture readings and Christmas carols played on the church organ.

“For dramatic effect, an intricate system of lighting was developed,” Weer wrote. This included a moving star that led the wise men to the manger.