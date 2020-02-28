Tour Through Time: First official birthday party for leap year baby

Four-year-old Elizabeth Reisinger had no interest in receiving a new doll or set of play dishes during her first official birthday party.

The Mechanicsburg-area girl was something of a tomboy thanks to her interactions with her older brother, 5-year-old Donald F. Reisinger Jr., The Sentinel reported on Feb. 28, 1964. “She much prefers to play soldiers with the boys or be a cowgirl in cowboy and Indian games.”

Elizabeth was not a typical child. Four years prior, she was pictured on the front page of the March 1, 1960, edition as the first Leap Year baby born at Carlisle Hospital. Weighing in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Elizabeth was delivered by Dr. William Stull who made his first Feb. 29 delivery in 7,000 births, according to the newspaper.

From day one, Elizabeth had a thick patch of dark hair. Her mother Patricia (Dunbar) Reisinger cradled the newborn in her arms. At the time of Elizabeth’s birth, the Reisinger family lived in the 800 block of North College Street in Carlisle. Her father Donald Sr. was an expeditor at Reisinger Brothers, contractors.

Being a Leap Year baby, Elizabeth technically only celebrates a birthday once every four years. The family bent the rules somewhat for her first three anniversaries, waiting for year four to spring something special for the girl.