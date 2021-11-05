Tour Through Time: Fire destroyed hotel and restaurant at Island Grove Park near Boiling Springs in 1911

A fire of unknown origin 110 years ago destroyed the hotel and restaurant of Island Grove Park, a picnic resort that once existed about a mile south of Boiling Springs on the east side of Yellow Breeches Creek.

The date was Friday, Nov. 3, 1911. The Sentinel reported that hunters were seen passing through the park grounds around 8 a.m.

Two hours later, the fire broke out, prompting a response from volunteers with the Boiling Springs fire company who brought chemical cans to the scene.

Though firefighters managed to save the dance pavilion, the two-story hotel with the attached restaurant was burned to the ground. Lost in the ruins were some wooden horses from the merry-go-round ride.

“The fire was quite disastrous,” the newspaper reported. “A large porch was built around the hotel, and it was a pretty spot. All the contents went up in smoke.”

That Saturday, The Sentinel published a follow-up story that estimated the total loss at $7,000, part of which would be covered by insurance.

While the origin of the fire was still a mystery, the public had a working theory as reported by the newspaper: “The general supposition is that it was set on fire by tramps ... known to frequent the park for a night’s lodging.”

There were happier times. For example, the Carlisle Commercial College held its annual picnic at the park on June 22. Former students from as far away as New Jersey and Philadelphia mingled with their classmates from Dillsburg, Shippensburg and Newville.

“The motor boat ride along the winding creek, from Boiling Springs to the Park, was most beautiful and delightful,” The Sentinel reported. “The games and contests were entered into with zest, but the baseball game between the College Nine and the Alumni was particularly enjoyed. ... The score was 8-11 in favor of the College.

“Those who were not seen at the cozy tables under the trees, availed themselves of the ample accommodations in the hotel, where they were well attended to by landlord Markley,” The Sentinel reported.

Press accounts from that year mentioned that George S. Markley of Mechanicsburg owned the buildings while the park was owned by Robert K. Wise, a telegraph operator in Carlisle.

Weeks later, on July 9, the pavilion at Island Grove Park was packed with Christians listening to the Gospel as preached by Rev. M.A. Durham and her husband, M.F. Durham, two evangelists from Kansas.

“They have conducted services nightly for the past six years and have erected a cottage and chapel at Leavenworth,” The Sentinel reported. “This institution is maintained and conducted by the Durhams for the redemption of women and girls.”

No remnants exist of Island Grove Park, local historian Richard Tritt said.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

