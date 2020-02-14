Tour Through Time: Farmers and state agents team up to control a disease

In the lead-up to World War II, Cumberland County was on the front-line of a battle against Bang’s disease.

The Penn State extension office was working closely with local farmers to control its spread in the dairy herds.

The Sentinel on Sept. 22, 1938, reported that people contracted undulant fever mostly by handling infected animals or drinking unpasteurized milk.

“In its mild form the disease resembles influenza but severe cases are similar to typhoid fever, tuberculosis, malaria or rheumatism,” the article reads. “Victims of this disease become constipated, irritable and suffer from severe sweats and headaches.

“The most distinguishing feature of the disease is a fever, which slowly advances during the forenoon, sweeps over the patient with the greatest intensity from 2 to 5 in the afternoon and gradually recedes in the evening,” the newspaper reported. “The fever usually lasts six weeks.”

While rarely fatal, Bang’s disease was tied to health complications related to a weakening of the heart muscle. To prevent its spread, the state and federal government implemented a program where cows were tested and then eradicated if blood samples turned up positive results.