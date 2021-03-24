Tour Through Time: Edward M. Biddle Jr. was best known as judge, lawyer and civic leader

This friend of the Bar was an enemy of bootleggers.

From 1922 to 1932, Edward M. Biddle Jr. served as a judge with the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

His single term on the bench spanned much of the Prohibition era during which Biddle proved to be “an arch foe of the liquor interests,” according to an editorial published in The Sentinel on March 29, 1955.

The newspaper ran the column as a tribute to the lawyer and civic leader who died Friday morning, March 25, 1955, at Carlisle Hospital following a lingering illness. At age 89, Biddle had practiced law in Cumberland County since November 1888 and was the oldest member of the county bar association.

A Warren County native, he graduated with honors from Dickinson College in 1886, earning a philosophy degree. As a student, Biddle was on Dickinson’s first football team, which was formed for intercollegiate competition in 1882. As an alumnus, he served on the college board of trustees for 50 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sentinel described Biddle as a soft-spoken gentleman who never raised his voice during a legal argument “but debated and pleaded every case in a quiet and calm manner.