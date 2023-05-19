The Navy had a Terrier loose on the Square in Carlisle that Saturday, May 17, 1958.

The surface-to-air missile was among the military hardware on public display as part of the annual Armed Forces Day observance.

Thousands of people lined High Street from Belvedere to Spring Garden streets to watch a parade that included troops from Carlisle Barracks, the Pennsylvania National Guard, the Army Reserves and the Dickinson College ROTC program.

High school bands from Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Big Spring and South Middleton were on the march, along with members of the Carlisle Town Band, The Sentinel reported. There were flyovers by light aircraft from the Carlisle Civil Air Patrol Squadron No. 35 and by military jets from the Air National Guard.

A featured attraction that year was a U.S. Army Signal Corps mobile radio station from Fort Meade. Known as MARS, this branch of the Army had been decorated with honors by many nations over the years for their work during earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters, according to the newspaper.

The role that day in Carlisle was to connect relatives and friends stateside with military personnel abroad by sending personal messages of greetings by way of a powerful transmitter. In the lead-up to Armed Forces Day, a dozen stores in downtown Carlisle dressed up their windows with pieces of equipment, models and photographs of what was in use by the Army, Navy and Air Force. Elsewhere in Cumberland County, the Naval Support Activity in Hampden Township held a day-long open house that included a full-course dinner for the first 1,000 visitors who purchased special meal tickets. Army cooks operating four field kitchens prepared the food.

Like Carlisle, there were displays of military equipment, but there were also special perks. Those attractions included a rodeo by Pennsylvania State Police troopers, a Record Hop for teenagers, an antique auto show of more than 100 cars and railroad tours of the Navy base by way of an open-air gondola car, The Sentinel reported.

The depot also played host to a Navy pilot flight simulator, a Boy Scout Camporee and a science fair that drew entries from students attending 20 area high schools. At one point, the Navy base had buses running every half hour from Mechanicsburg to the South Gate of the installation.

