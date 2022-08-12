Tour Through Time: Dickinson College once hosted Student Army Training Corps program

Late in summer 1918, the War Department rolled out an incentive for Dickinson College students.

Every volunteer for the Student Army Training Corps will have all of his college expenses paid by the government. In addition, SATC recruits will receive $30 a month.

More than a year had passed since the U.S. entered World War I on April 6, 1917. Projected manpower needs required a strategy that allowed students to take college courses while training for the military.

A college bulletin in late July reported that a SATC unit will be established at Dickinson in the upcoming academic year. By early August, the college received word from the War Department that it had met all the conditions to participate in the program.

“Rifles, uniforms, overcoats and other equipment will be shipped in the near future,” The Sentinel newspaper reported on Aug. 5.

Further details, released a month later, mentioned other incentives for career-minded individuals who volunteer for induction into the program.

“All student-soldiers will be given military instruction by army officers and will be kept under observation and tested to determine their qualifications as officer candidates and technical experts,” The Sentinel reported on Sept. 2.

“After a certain period, they may be transferred to officers training camps, to non-commissioned officer training schools, to schools for further intensive work along special lines, to schools for technician training, or to cantonments for duty as a private,” the newspaper reported.

Three weeks later, on Sept. 25, The Sentinel published a follow-up story announcing that the SATC program will be inaugurated at noon on Oct. 1. The local ceremony on the Dickinson College campus coincided with the opening day of the program at 400 other college campuses nationwide.

“The military commandant at Dickinson College is Lieutenant Frank William Furby, who has come here from Massachusetts where for the past five months he has been engaged in training students at a Boston School,” the newspaper reported. “He will be assisted by a number of other officers who will be sent here by the War Department and who will arrive in a day or two.”

Dickinson College hosted Student Army Training Corps units during World War I and World War II as a precursor to the establishment of its Army ROTC program during the height of the Korean War in 1952, according to a program history posted on the college website.

