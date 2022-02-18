Tour Through Time: Dickinson College dedicated prayer room to past president in 1954

One gift was from a sister city across the Atlantic Ocean.

Seventy years ago, in 1952, Sir Robert and Lady Chance of Carlisle, England, were guests of honor at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Two years later, in 1954, they showed their appreciation by shipping hymnals to the college for a ceremony on Feb. 23 to dedicate the John Price Durbin Oratory – a prayer room on the ground floor of Old West.

The Sentinel described the songbooks as being bound in red with the name of the chapel and seal of Dickinson College in gold on the cover. A bookplate inside had the seal of Carlisle, England.

Since its construction in 1948, the room was being used almost daily for private prayers, noon devotionals and occasional worship services. It was meeting space for the Carlisle Ministerial Association and other town groups.

College President William W. Edel was the administrator who first conceived the idea of having the room set aside. In 1954, a decision was made to dedicate the room to Durbin, a Methodist minister who served as college president from 1833 to 1845. Prior to Carlisle, Durbin had been the editor of the Christian Methodist Church and a chaplain for the U.S. Senate from 1831 to 1832, The Sentinel reported.

After his stint at Dickinson, Durbin was in charge of the worldwide missionary enterprises of the Methodist faith. The ceremony in his honor was attended by four of Durbin’s great-granddaughters.

Methodist Bishop W. Earl Ledden of Syracuse, New York, was on hand to bless gifts that included not only the hymnals donated by Lord Chance, but a Mariner’s Cross donated by Edel, which he designed.

Baltimore physician Dr. J. Wesley Edel, brother of the college president, was among those who donated a sterling silver chalice, flagon and paten used in Holy Communion.

Professor Herbert Wing Jr. presented a number of memorial tablets while fraternities and honor societies sponsored the stained glass panels in the doors and windows of the prayer room.

In 1969, the college remodeled the oratory changing its name to the Interfaith Chapel. Provisions were made in the design for an Ark for the Torah which was given to the college in 1968 by parents of a student.

Today, Dickinson College offers a 24-hour space for personal and small group prayer and meditation on the bottom floor of the Holland Union Building.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.