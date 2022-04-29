Tour Through Time: Dickinson College celebrated its 175th anniversary in late April 1948

Flags and streamers flew from most every downtown building as Carlisle welcomed hundreds of alumni to festivities planned around the 175th anniversary of Dickinson College.

It was late April 1948 and the community was crammed with so many guests, local hotels had to turn people away forcing the Carlisle Citizens Committee to scramble to find accommodations.

Keynote speakers and dignitaries included U.S. Attorney General Tom Clark, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mark Van Doren and British Ambassador to the U.S. Lord Inverchapel.

There were capacity crowds at most every event and venue that included several panel discussions focused on the arts, the sciences, business and industry, faith and religion and government and public service.

The most impressive public display was the parade on Saturday, April 24, when 15,000 spectators lined a 15-block route to see five marching bands and 27 floats depicting the past, present and future of Carlisle and Dickinson College going back to 1773, when it first opened as a grammar school.

Anniversary week served as a focal point for new developments, initiatives and campus features that included:

The launch of a 10-year program to raise money for the college endowment and for such building projects as a co-ed dormitory, a student union building, a new or revamped central heating plant, the reconstruction of Denny Hall and the enlargement of the Baird Biology building.

Renaming the Mooreland Campus “The Benjamin Rush Campus” in honor of the wealthy and influential Philadelphian who founded Dickinson College.

The presentation, dedication and first public use of a two-manual, Wurlitzer electric organ in the Bosler Hall chapel.

A special dinner to honor the 157th anniversary of the birth of James Buchanan, the only Dickinson College alumnus to occupy the White House. A large birthday cake was cut by Mrs. William W. Edel, wife of the college president, who had a birthday herself on April 23.

