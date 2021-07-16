Tour Through Time: Dickinson College alummus was well-known lawyer and banker

J. Webster Henderson believed that education was the key to upward mobility.

As an 1876 Dickinson College graduate, the Carlisle native gave a commencement speech titled “The Elevation of the Masses.”

“The present calls for social reorganization on the principles of a higher life – a unity of purpose and community of interests,” the future lawyer and banker told his classmates.

“We would not limit education to any question of dollars and cents, but only by the satisfying of the cravings and longings of the immortal spirit,” he added. “We would place within the reach of the humblest citizen the highest honors of the state and nation. We would open the doors of the best society to the refined of any class and condition in life. Room…Room for all.”

Then as now, there was a wide disparity between the wealthy and the poor – the haves and have-nots. In his speech, Henderson challenged capitalists to “give to labor its due reward” while calling on workers to stand up, champion their cause and not just let statesmen, orators and poets define happiness for them.