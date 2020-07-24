Tour Through Time: Dickinson alumni make history with gymnasium ceremony in 1928

They managed to pack a lot of history into a copper box 14 inches long, 8 inches wide and 8 inches deep.
The cornerstone of the Alumni Gymnasium was more like a time capsule complete with copies of the campus newspaper, a Dickinson College catalog and a copy of the Bible taken from the old Emory chapel building.
It was June 2, 1928. The cornerstone had been in place since January. Alumni Day just made it official with a special program that included speeches from Boyd Lee Spahr, a member of the board of trustees, and W.W. Emmart, designer and architect of the building.
The need for more space and better facilities prompted the decision to build the gymnasium, which provided ample room for spectators, a much-desired pool and improved locker rooms and showers for athletes, according to a building history posted on Dickinson College’s archives website.
The Sentinel newspaper reported that the cornerstone ceremony was the highlight of an Alumni Day that featured reunions for the Classes of 1876, 1886, 1888, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1913, 1918, 1923 and 1927.
The annual election of the Alumni Council was held during a morning meeting of the General Alumni Association. Those elected to office included James Hope Cladwell of the Class of 1880, a prominent New York City attorney, and Gen. Frank R. Keefer of the Class of 1885, a high-ranking U.S. Army officer assigned to Washington, D.C.
Located on the site of the Old South College, the gymnasium faced Old West from across High Street. The building cost $232,621, all of which was raised through a fund drive organized by the alumni association.
The Alumni Gymnasium opened on Jan. 9, 1929, for a basketball game between Dickinson and the University of Pennsylvania. Following the opening of the Kline Life/Sports Center, the gymnasium was completely remodeled and converted into the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts in 1983.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!