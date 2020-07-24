Tour Through Time: Dickinson alumni make history with gymnasium ceremony in 1928

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They managed to pack a lot of history into a copper box 14 inches long, 8 inches wide and 8 inches deep.

The cornerstone of the Alumni Gymnasium was more like a time capsule complete with copies of the campus newspaper, a Dickinson College catalog and a copy of the Bible taken from the old Emory chapel building.

It was June 2, 1928. The cornerstone had been in place since January. Alumni Day just made it official with a special program that included speeches from Boyd Lee Spahr, a member of the board of trustees, and W.W. Emmart, designer and architect of the building.

The need for more space and better facilities prompted the decision to build the gymnasium, which provided ample room for spectators, a much-desired pool and improved locker rooms and showers for athletes, according to a building history posted on Dickinson College’s archives website.

The Sentinel newspaper reported that the cornerstone ceremony was the highlight of an Alumni Day that featured reunions for the Classes of 1876, 1886, 1888, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1913, 1918, 1923 and 1927.