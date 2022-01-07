Tour Through Time: Cumberland County sheriff was under the gun in 1949 election

His words were a call to action to pick apart the Republican political machine led by Cumberland County Sheriff Harry Shaver.

It was mid-October 1949 and Democratic committee chairman Herman Weary was giving a speech before a gathering of county campaign workers in Mechanicsburg. The Sentinel covered the event.

In his speech, Weary endorsed Daniel Timmens, a veteran of both world wars, as a replacement for Shaver whom he described as the boss behind a GOP leadership that imitated the big city tactics of “using its power and public offices for their own selfish needs,” the newspaper reported on Oct. 14.

“Knowing that Cumberland County has a Republican registration majority [they] cynically rely on the mistaken belief that the voters ... will vote their party ticket regardless of the qualifications of their hand-picked candidates,” Weary said. “They have ruthlessly cast aside men who ... were better qualified for public office to favor men who they felt would help build their political machine.”

Less than a week later, on Oct. 19, The Sentinel published a political ad in which the Democrats called to question the motives behind Shaver appointing over 100 deputy sheriffs when the county salary board only authorized one deputy.

On Nov. 5, Republican committee chairman George Kunkle fired back with his own ad claiming the Democrats were working the system to deliberately shackle the hands of county sheriffs during times of disorder. Under state law, a county sheriff cannot deputize anybody without 10 days’ notice.

In the interest of public safety, Kunkle said Shaver found a way to circumvent the limitations by deputizing each borough or municipal police officer, thus creating a force of 87 deputy sheriffs on instant call “without one penny of expense to the county.” Kunkle added that, under Shaver, the sheriff’s department has returned directly or indirectly almost $25,000 back to the county coffers.

Following a recent strike on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Shaver received letters of commendation from both the union representing the workers and the management of the construction firm involved in the labor dispute, Kunkle said. He added both sides were impressed the efficiency and impartiality of Shaver and his deputies to defuse the tensions.

Voters that year hit the polls on Nov. 8. The next day, The Sentinel reported that the Republican party retained control of the county courthouse by sweeping into office five candidates. Shaver won by a decisive margin, receiving 16,863 votes against 12,472 votes for Timmens.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical society each week to look at the county through the years.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

