Tour Through Time: Cumberland County residents mourn death of President McKinley

Mourning took the form of outrage among the committee of Carlisle residents organizing to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Cumberland County.
It was the evening of Sept. 6, 1901, just hours after anarchist Leon Czolgosz fired two bullets into the abdomen of President William McKinley.
The Sentinel reported the sesquicentennial committee had paused before the start of its business meeting to pass a resolution to condemn what they believed was an attempted assassination. It read in part:
“[The committee] tenders its heartfelt sympathy to the sorrowing wife, the desolate nation and the stricken hearts of the 80 million fellow citizens who loved and trusted the great heart that has received so frightful a blow.”
Mortally wounded, McKinley lingered for about a week before dying on Sept. 14. Four days later, The Sentinel reported that Chief Burgess Q.T. Mickey issued a proclamation in Shippensburg requesting that all buildings be draped in black crepe and the trappings of Old Glory.
Shippensburg area residents crowded into the Lutheran church as stores, factories and businesses of all kinds were shut down in remembrance. The memorial service was followed by the tolling of bells throughout the close-knit community.
Meanwhile, in Mechanicsburg, a similar service was held in front of the high school. There, several pastors gave speeches and the hymns “Lead Kindly Light” and “Nearer My God to Thee” were sung. The Singer Band performed several funeral dirges and bells across town were rung at 2 p.m.
One hundred tickets were sold throughout the Mechanicsburg area for those willing to travel to Harrisburg to view the president’s funeral train as it went through that city.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
