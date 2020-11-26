Tour Through Time: Cumberland County hit with a snow-filled Thanksgiving in 1971

Buildings collapsed. Lights flickered out. Phone lines went dead.
Old Man Winter had arrived on Thanksgiving bringing heavy snowfall to Cumberland County.
The Sentinel had advised local residents to ready their shovels for a 90% chance of precipitation starting Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 1971. An early prediction called for only one to two inches of accumulation.
Instead, anywhere from nine to 23 inches came down across the region. The newspaper reported how this snow had a higher than average moisture content adding weight to the severity of the problems left in the storm’s wake.
Two greenhouses in the first block of East Ridge Street in Carlisle collapsed under the strain Thanksgiving morning, crushing about 5,000 chrysanthemum and snap dragon plants. The wood and plastic structures were owned by Francis W. Robbins of Robbins Flowers.
Elsewhere, there were two power outages at Carlisle Hospital early that holiday morning. The first took place at 1:35 and lasted about an hour. It was followed by the second one at 3:30 that lasted 90 minutes. Each time, hospital staff had to rely on backup generators, but there was no interruption of emergency care.
Of all the communities impacted, Carlisle Springs was the hardest hit. Heavy snow had snapped off 17 utility poles and brought down about five miles of power line along Rt. 944. Full power was only restored to Carlisle Springs around 5 p.m. Friday after about 40 hours of being without electricity.
United Telephone Company called in 50 technicians to work in shifts to repair the hundreds of phone lines brought down by the storm. Some work crews were dispatched from as far away as New Jersey and Bedford, PA.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
