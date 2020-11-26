Tour Through Time: Cumberland County hit with a snow-filled Thanksgiving in 1971

Buildings collapsed. Lights flickered out. Phone lines went dead.

Old Man Winter had arrived on Thanksgiving bringing heavy snowfall to Cumberland County.

The Sentinel had advised local residents to ready their shovels for a 90% chance of precipitation starting Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 1971. An early prediction called for only one to two inches of accumulation.

Instead, anywhere from nine to 23 inches came down across the region. The newspaper reported how this snow had a higher than average moisture content adding weight to the severity of the problems left in the storm’s wake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two greenhouses in the first block of East Ridge Street in Carlisle collapsed under the strain Thanksgiving morning, crushing about 5,000 chrysanthemum and snap dragon plants. The wood and plastic structures were owned by Francis W. Robbins of Robbins Flowers.

Elsewhere, there were two power outages at Carlisle Hospital early that holiday morning. The first took place at 1:35 and lasted about an hour. It was followed by the second one at 3:30 that lasted 90 minutes. Each time, hospital staff had to rely on backup generators, but there was no interruption of emergency care.