Leave it to a glassmaker to tout a clear vision of the future.

For Robinson F. Barker, ticking off the selling points was part of his job as chairman and chief executive officer of PPG Industries.

“Our evaluation showed that the Carlisle region possesses one of the highest caliber labor forces in the northeastern United States,” Barker said during a groundbreaking ceremony on April 13, 1971.

“We were impressed not only with the skills of the residents here, but with the community’s attitude,” he added. “Its spirit of cooperation and willingness to join with us in this significant undertaking.”

The Sentinel marked the occasion as Barker used a special glass shovel to turn the soil and signal the start of a $50 million construction project on 230 acres about five miles south of Carlisle and a mile east of Mount Holly Springs.

Before it even took shape, the building was hailed as the world’s largest and most efficient float glass plant designed to produce 200 million square feet of product each year. On March 19, 1971, The Sentinel published a story outlining the history of PPG and explaining its manufacturing techniques.

“The float process produces glass having the high quality finish and superior optical properties of plate glass, but eliminates the grinding and polishing operations required for plate,” the newspaper reported. “In the process, the molten glass is formed by floating it on a bath of liquid tin.”

As for efficiency, the March news story mentioned how the new plant would be the company’s first completely computer assisted float glass facility “with process control computers installed for virtually all phases of the operation.”

The decision to locate the plant in the Carlisle area was based on access to markets, a transportation network and the availability of fuel and raw materials, Barker said during the April ceremony. Community facilities and attitudes also played a role. In its coverage, The Sentinel noted how the new plant could employ up to 800 workers.

