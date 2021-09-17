Tour Through Time: Congregation broke ground 100 years ago on what became First United Church of Christ in Carlisle

All were invited that Sunday morning a century ago to celebrate a new beginning.
It was Sept. 25, 1921, and the congregation of the First Reformed Church had gathered in the lot adjoining the post office along North Pitt Street in Carlisle.
Church members, young and old, sang hymns, listened to Scripture and recited the Lord’s Prayer during a special service held to mark the ground-breaking of their new building.
All was in readiness to follow through on a project that had its origin more than a year before. As early as April 9, 1920, The Sentinel published an artist’s rendering of a building that stands today as the First United Church of Christ.
Three months later, on July 24, 1920, the newspaper published a classified ad asking that contractors interested in excavation and foundation work submit bids to the church building committee by Aug. 9.
A year later, on July 14, 1921, a different ad specified that bids for general construction, plumbing and electrical work were due at the office of the Todd Carpet Company on or before 6 p.m. on July 25. R.R. Todd was chairman of the church building committee while M.L. Dunkleberger was listed as the secretary.
Weeks later, on Aug. 17, The Sentinel published a rumor that the building committee may award a contract for the construction of the new church at a meeting that night. This, apparently, did not happen because the newspaper reported on Sept. 9 that a $114,000 contract was awarded to James Porter of Carlisle. Porter told The Sentinel that work could begin as soon as some necessary details are arranged. The church was designed by J.C. Fulton and Son of Uniontown, Fayette County.
Not everything about this project was so serious. The same day the foundation bids were due, the Sunday School classes of the church held a festival in the yard of Mr. and Mrs. Filmore Maust, who lived at 509 N. Hanover St. Ice cream and cake were sold to benefit the church building fund.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
