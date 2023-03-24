Henry C. Eldridge was curious to know what the fuss was all about.
It was late March 1910 and the composer was in Carlisle following up on a lead.
Eldridge had heard about the rendition of his comic opera “Captain of Plymouth” performed by Carlisle Indian Industrial School students.
In its March 31 edition, The Sentinel reported that Eldridge was so impressed by the talent of the performers that he announced plans to meet with musical director Claude Stauffer. Eldridge was going to suggest that Stauffer reduce the cast to around 50 performers to make it easier to take the production on tour.
The next morning, April 1, saw the students depart Carlisle on a train bound for Harrisburg. They were scheduled to perform a matinee that afternoon at the Majestic theatre followed by a show that evening.
People are also reading…
Following the performances, the Harrisburg Telegraph had high praises for Montreville Yuda and Carlisle Greenbrier – the male and female students who played the lead roles. “Captain Standish has a very good voice,” the newspaper reported. “Priscilla won all hearts by her sweet singing of the ‘Spinning Song.’ Indeed, all who heard this opera were pleased, declaring it a most charming and credible performance.”
A comic production in three acts, “Captain of Plymouth” was about Standish being in love with Priscilla but not having the courage to woo her. To work up the nerve, Captain Standish recruits his friend John Alden to woo for him by proxy. Being loyal, Alden tried to carry out the wishes of his friend, only to find out that Priscilla loved him, not the captain.
Later in the story, Standish promised to marry the Indian princess Katonka if she would set him free. Because of his breach of promise, Standish is prohibited from marrying Priscilla and commanded to wed Katonka by Elder Brewster. In the Carlisle Indian School production, Rose la Rose played Katonka.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Ghosts of Shopping Past: Series explores small business history in downtown Carlisle
Twelve days of shopping history, that's the plan.
In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s. That era was significant for two reasons.
It saw the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.
Also, this December marks the 60th anniversary of a fire that devastated the Bowman Department Store and changed forever the look of downtown Carlisle. The vacant space left behind by that fire became the site of the present-day Comfort Suites Hotel.
Paul Dutrey was 21 when he opened the shoe store at 53 W. Louther St. in April 1922.
Cole's Bicycles had its origins in World War II as a way to provide affordable transportation on the home front.
On Sept. 8, 1969, a merger was announced between R.J. Thompson Inc. and James H. Ross Inc. of Lancaster. Under the agreement, all the Thompson stores became Ross stores.
At one point, Bixler's was regarded as the oldest hardware store in the nation
In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.
With a $1,000 investment, Roy H. Wenger opened the Little Hosiery Shop in a small room at 18 W. Louther St. on Nov. 10, 1928.
Founder Samuel Kronenberg emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in the early 1860s through the port of Savannah, Georgia.
Smith Music House grew and moved several times in downtown Carlisle. In 1976, William “Doc” Kronenberg purchased Smith Music House and renamed it Smith’s Appliance.
Founder LeGrand Baughman opened this store at 134 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle around 1950.
Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle in 1917.
In 1976, the Cochran & Allen building was purchased by Dennis Gotthard who went on to own Cochran & Allen branch stores in Newville and Mount Holly Springs.
Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 1: An arson fire 60 years ago destroyed Bowman's department store in Carlisle
Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Mrs. David Myers saw sparks flying from the top of the department store. She immediately told her husband, a driver with the Empire Hook and Ladder Company, who promptly notified county dispatch.
For generations, local residents made downtown stores a part of their holiday ritual of shopping for gifts.
There’s a certain nostalgic frenzy that goes with entering the fray of holiday shopping.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.