Tour Through Time: Charles Lindbergh visited the Midstate in October 1930
Tour Through Time: Charles Lindbergh visited the Midstate in October 1930

Charles Lindbergh

A crowd gathers along the edge of the runway as a Ford Tri-Motor airplane piloted by Charles Lindbergh completes its landing the morning of Oct. 23, 1930.

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

The steady beat of three engines echoed off the hills along the West Shore of the Susquehanna River.

Sunlight glinted off the silver wings as the Ford Tri-Motor airplane flew over the water from the direction of Middletown.

It was around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, 1930. The morning mist had lifted over the estimated 5,000 people who had gathered at the landing field known today as the Capital City Airport.

“There was an excited yell ‘There he comes!’ from the crowd,” a Harrisburg Telegraph reporter wrote, describing the scene. The shout-out was followed by a surge of bodies pressing against ropes meant to hold back the crowd from the runway.

Slowly, steadily, the plane descended as hundreds of eyes focused on the cockpit, trying to catch a glimpse of the pilot. The man was no ordinary aviator. He was Charles Lindbergh, the first person in history to cross the Atlantic Ocean in an airplane.

“Lindbergh flies here as chairman of the technical committee of Transcontinental Western Air Inc. on an inspection tour of the new transcontinental route for passengers and mail between New York and Los Angeles,” The Sentinel reported on Oct. 22.

The next morning, fog delayed the take-off of Lindbergh from an airfield in Newark, New Jersey. The Tri-Motor arrived in Camden at 9:30 a.m. before pressing on to the Harrisburg area.

In anticipation of his visit, local residents began to gather at the airport shortly after daybreak arriving by horse, car, motorcycle and shoe leather express. There was so much excitement and so little patience that when the plane finally landed and the engines stopped, the crowd surged forward breaking through the barriers and overwhelming the police. One woman was injured in the rush to see the aviation pioneer.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

