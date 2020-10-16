Tour Through Time: Charles Lindbergh visited the Midstate in October 1930

The steady beat of three engines echoed off the hills along the West Shore of the Susquehanna River.

Sunlight glinted off the silver wings as the Ford Tri-Motor airplane flew over the water from the direction of Middletown.

It was around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, 1930. The morning mist had lifted over the estimated 5,000 people who had gathered at the landing field known today as the Capital City Airport.

“There was an excited yell ‘There he comes!’ from the crowd,” a Harrisburg Telegraph reporter wrote, describing the scene. The shout-out was followed by a surge of bodies pressing against ropes meant to hold back the crowd from the runway.

Slowly, steadily, the plane descended as hundreds of eyes focused on the cockpit, trying to catch a glimpse of the pilot. The man was no ordinary aviator. He was Charles Lindbergh, the first person in history to cross the Atlantic Ocean in an airplane.

“Lindbergh flies here as chairman of the technical committee of Transcontinental Western Air Inc. on an inspection tour of the new transcontinental route for passengers and mail between New York and Los Angeles,” The Sentinel reported on Oct. 22.