Tour Through Time: Chapel in Old Main witnessed start of what is today Shippensburg University

On April 17, 1909, a return to Normal meant something entirely different to the alumni of the teachers’ college in Shippensburg.

The celebration they attended in the chapel of Old Main had nothing to do with the journey out of a global pandemic.

Instead, they were on campus to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the Cumberland Valley State Normal School — an early version of the present-day Shippensburg University.

Founded in 1871, the college received official recognition and approval by the state on Feb. 21, 1873, according to a brief history posted on the university website.

Two months later, on April 15, 1873, the Normal School admitted its first class of 217 students from southcentral Pennsylvania. Supporters marked the inauguration with a ceremony that dedicated the first major campus building.

Back then, Old Main not only housed the college administration, but classrooms, dormitories, a chapel, formal parlors, a dining hall and a kitchen. The Carlisle Weekly Herald described the completion of the building as “an event of which this section of the state may justly be proud.”

At four stories in height, the building was 215 feet long by 165 feet wide. It was large enough to accommodate 300 students “with the necessary force of teachers and attaches,” The Herald reported. “It is situated on a hill ... commanding a fine view of the surrounding country for miles and displaying its magnificent proportions to the best advantage.”

The ceremony included a speech by Professor George P. Beard, Normal School principal, along with music by the Shippensburg Brass Band and a choir “composed of the Teachers of the Institution,” according to the newspaper.

“The school will aim to teach a love of country, patriotism and true Christian piety,” Beard said in his speech. “Every advantage will be taken to advance the pupil and secure the success of the school.”

The Shippensburg News, in its April 19, 1873 edition, included a detailed account of inauguration ceremony and an overview of the building features and the approaches to the campus.

Located in the rear of the middle wing of the building, the chapel auditorium measured 80 feet deep by 50 feet wide and included a rear gallery capable of seating about 200 people.

“Over the platform, to the right and left of the front windows, are two allegorical figures, representing respectively History and Education,” The News story read. “The Chapel receives its light from fifteen graceful windows, reaching from the ceiling to within a few feet of the floor. The glass, being frosted, the light is pleasant and subdued. The seats are comfortable, being manufactured and designed for buildings of this character.”

The Shippensburg newspaper reported that 1,500 people attended the inaugural ceremony including Dr. R.C. Hays, president of the college’s board of trustees, and John Eaton Jr., U.S. Commissioner of Education.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

