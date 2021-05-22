Tour Through Time: CCHS opened Hamilton Library annex expansion in late May 1966

Local historian Barbara Bartos wrote the article “Building on a Legacy,” which was published in the winter 1999 edition of Cumberland County History, the historical society journal.

In it, Bartos mentioned how the 1964 expansion plan added the central office, Rupley Room and kitchen to the original 1881 Hamilton Library building.

The south wall of the building was weakened by the Aug. 29, 1972 fire that destroyed the former Strand Theater building. The historical society followed through with a 1975 addition that included a new entrance foyer, the multi-purpose Todd Hall and the expansion of the second floor museum galleries.

In her article, Bartos traced the growth of the historical society to the 1960s when Warrell, Robert Crist, Milton Flower, Pierson Miller and Roger Todd crystallized the mission of preserving and sharing Cumberland County history and heritage with others.

“Aggressively led and inspired by Dr. Flower, their combined advocacy of CCHS and the dedication to pursue the goals of increasing collections, offering more programs, and initiating substantive historical projects resulted time and again in the need for additional space,” the Bartos article reads.

