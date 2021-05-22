Tour Through Time: CCHS opened Hamilton Library annex expansion in late May 1966

A display ad invited the public to see the results of broad-based community support.
Local manufacturers chipped in to run the notice published in the Friday, May 27, 1966 edition of The Sentinel. The sponsors included the Carlisle Tire and Rubber Division of the Carlisle Corporation, along with the Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co.
An open house of the newly constructed annex of the Cumberland County Historical Society was scheduled for that Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Highlights of the renovated library and two-story addition included exhibit space for the oldest known printing press made in America, artifacts from the Carlisle Indian School and Civil War memorabilia.
Eight months earlier, on Sept. 9, 1965, The Sentinel ran a front-page article announcing that the historical society had raised $47,389 for the annex construction project – well in excess of the fundraising goal of $40,000.
An analysis by Jonas E. Warrell, fund drive finance committee chairman, showed that of the 113 donors, 18 contributed $500 to $1,000 while 15 contributed $1,000 or more.
While the largest percentage of donations came from local banks, industries and business organizations, “the contributions from many individuals ... remain the backbone for the continuance of the society, which has approximately 350 members,” the article reads.
Local historian Barbara Bartos wrote the article “Building on a Legacy,” which was published in the winter 1999 edition of Cumberland County History, the historical society journal.
In it, Bartos mentioned how the 1964 expansion plan added the central office, Rupley Room and kitchen to the original 1881 Hamilton Library building.
The south wall of the building was weakened by the Aug. 29, 1972 fire that destroyed the former Strand Theater building. The historical society followed through with a 1975 addition that included a new entrance foyer, the multi-purpose Todd Hall and the expansion of the second floor museum galleries.
In her article, Bartos traced the growth of the historical society to the 1960s when Warrell, Robert Crist, Milton Flower, Pierson Miller and Roger Todd crystallized the mission of preserving and sharing Cumberland County history and heritage with others.
“Aggressively led and inspired by Dr. Flower, their combined advocacy of CCHS and the dedication to pursue the goals of increasing collections, offering more programs, and initiating substantive historical projects resulted time and again in the need for additional space,” the Bartos article reads.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
