Tour Through Time: Carlisle residents welcomed wagon that recreated War of 1812 supply mission

Hundreds of local residents gathered around the Conestoga wagon parked on South Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle.

It was Tuesday, July 10, 1913, and the nearly one-ton vehicle had made a stop on its 28-day journey from the DuPont Powder Mills in Wilmington, Delaware, to Erie.

A team of six gray horses, decked out in reproduction harness, had pulled the wagon north up the Holly Pike. Four troopers on horseback provided the military escort. The men were dressed in War of 1812 style uniforms complete with saber, flintlock pistols and powder horns.

“Even the saddles are duplicates of those in use a century ago,” The Sentinel reported on June 11. “Everything about the wagon and its escorts are the same as those of 1813-1814, except for the absence of the powder and the tents for the men.” Perhaps the only modern feature was the first aid kit.

The 500-mile journey was the brainchild of the DuPont advertising department. It was an effort to recreate a mission that supplied gunpowder to friendly forces. The route came across southern Pennsylvania before turning north for Erie where celebrations were planned for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie.