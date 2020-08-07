Tour Through Time: Carlisle, Pa., visits Carlisle, England

The Carlisle area trio journeyed quite a distance to visit a British namesake.
Donna Hoffman, Ann Marks and Kenneth Walker were among the 20 students of the Shippensburg State Teachers College to board the Greek liner S.S. Arcadia in early June 1958.
They were members of a class on European culture studies taught by Professor George W. Reisinger, chairman of the English Department, The Sentinel reported. The nine-week, on-the-scene course was being offered for the first time as part of the college’s summer school curriculum.
In arranging the tour, Reisinger developed a busy itinerary that included stops in Carlisle, Keswick and Gresmere in what was then Cumberland County in northwest England, now part of Cumbria County.
The journey began when the group boarded the Arcadia in Montreal bound for the British port of Southampton. Once in country, the students toured London and Edinburgh along with Canterbury and Strafford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. They also traveled to Wales before crossing the English Channel to Brussels, Belgium, in time to catch the International World’s Fair.
From there, they toured the continent visiting Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and finally, Italy. While in Switzerland, the Carlisle trio were hoping to renew their friendship with Lillian Wild, a Swiss exchange student and fellow member of the Carlisle High School Class of 1954.
Four years later, Wild was married to Yzes Muller and went by the name of Lillian Muller-Wild, The Sentinel reported. “It was interesting to learn that when a Swiss girl marries she retains her maiden name using her husband’s last name as a hyphenated prefix.”
While in the U.S., Wild stayed with the family of John Peters of Gardners. In 1958, the Peters were the host family of a Hans Holm, a foreign exchange student from Denmark.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
